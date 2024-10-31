Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Man Utd slap Antony on January transfer-list

Liverpool to bid for Marmoush in summer move to replace Salah

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool to bid for Marmoush in summer move to replace Salah
Liverpool to bid for Marmoush in summer move to replace SalahAction Plus
Liverpool are assessing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush with a view to a summer move.

The Reds are aware they may lose Mohamed Salah this summer, as he has not yet signed a new contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If he does leave, his countryman Marmoush may be a direct replacement for the attacker.

German media reports, Eintracht have told Liverpool they will only sell for a fee of around £50M

Cairo-born Marmoush, who is 25, has scored nine goals and managed four assists so far this season.

His agent Michael Reschke started recently: “We have good plans for Marmoush.

“Marmoush has been delivering outstanding performances recently and a bright future awaits him.

“He currently has a global market, so we don’t rule out receiving offers from all over the world.

“Marmoush is greatly loved within Eintracht Frankfurt, so offers are not only expected from within Germany but from all over Europe.

“This isn’t a strange matter, and we should all expect it because his performance, level, and name have become like gold currency and the energy he possesses on the pitch promotes him.

“He has a completely distinctive style, his eyes are sharp, and I cannot compare him to anyone else. He is a wonderful and special player.”

Mentions
Marmoush OmarSalah MohamedLiverpoolEintracht FrankfurtPremier LeagueFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Klopp reignites Liverpool feud with Real Madrid legend Ramos: I could never understand that mentality
Fabinho discusses Saudi rumours for ex-Liverpool teammates Salah, Van Dijk
Emile Heskey exclusive: Contract talks could influence Liverpool title push