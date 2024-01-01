Liverpool boss Slot: We had to stop Jaros leaving

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is happy he convinced Vitezslav Jaros to stay this season.

Jaros was keen to leave on-loan, but was talked out of the move by Slot, who handed him a Premier League debut in yesterday's win at Crystal Palace.

Jaros was a second-half substitute for Alisson, who was forced off injured.

"It was very good to see with Caoimhin (Kelleher) being sick yesterday, our third goalkeeper got this performance in," said Slot.

"Always nice for a team that everyone is involved in the results. He wanted to go (back to Sturm Graz) because he wanted to have playing time again.

"We said at a club like this, we also need a very good third goalkeeper as well. Today proves we were right, and maybe for him, it was a nice moment for him to make his debut for Liverpool."