Liverpool and Quansah in advanced talks over new contract

Jarell Quansah is close to signing new terms with Liverpool.

The Daily Mail says the defender is now in advanced talks with Liverpool over a new contract.

Liverpool have moved to upgrade and extend Quansah's deal after resisting an attempt from Newcastle United over the summer for the defender.

The 21 year-old was part of England's extended squad before being cut for the Euros this year.

Quansah's current deal runs to 2027.