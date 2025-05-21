Bayern Munich 'fear' Liverpool will hijack Florian Wirtz deal

Bayern Munich are reportedly worried they could be set to lose out in the race to sign Bayer Levurkusen star Florian Wirtz with Liverpool circling.

The 22-year-old is widely expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer with Bayern Munich and Liverpool pushing to sign him after Man City cooled their interest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Kicker, Bayern have made Wirtz their absolute priority this summer but are starting to worry he may be leaning towards a move to Anfield.

Leverkusen have set an asking price of €100 million for Liverpool but will charge Bayern an extra €50 million since their a direct domestic rival.

It was reported earlier in the week that Wirtz had travelled to England to speak with Liverpool’s representatives.

The Germany international has had a fantastic season in the German top-flight, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 31 appearances.