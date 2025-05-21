Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney gives final advice to Man Utd ahead of UEL final: Just relax and enjoy the game...
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Liverpool legend urges Liam Delap to snub Man Utd move
Opinion: How the Europa League final is make-or-break for Man Utd

Bayern Munich 'fear' Liverpool will hijack Florian Wirtz deal

Alex Roberts
Bayern Munich 'fear' Liverpool will hijack Florian Wirtz deal
Bayern Munich 'fear' Liverpool will hijack Florian Wirtz dealAction Plus
Bayern Munich are reportedly worried they could be set to lose out in the race to sign Bayer Levurkusen star Florian Wirtz with Liverpool circling.

The 22-year-old is widely expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer with Bayern Munich and Liverpool pushing to sign him after Man City cooled their interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Kicker, Bayern have made Wirtz their absolute priority this summer but are starting to worry he may be leaning towards a move to Anfield.

Leverkusen have set an asking price of €100 million for Liverpool but will charge Bayern an extra €50 million since their a direct domestic rival.

It was reported earlier in the week that Wirtz had travelled to England to speak with Liverpool’s representatives.

The Germany international has had a fantastic season in the German top-flight, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 31 appearances.

Mentions
Wirtz FlorianBayern MunichLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesligaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers