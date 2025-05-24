Tribal Football
Liverpool ask Bayer Leverkusen about Wirtz during Frimpong negotiations

Liverpool have approached Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

The Germany attacker is set to be sold by Bayer this summer and his agents and parents have held talks with Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

However, Liverpool have now made contact to register their interest, says BBC Sport.

Liverpool have been in talks with Bayer for fullback Jeremie Frimpong and during negotiations they also asked after Wirtz.

Frimpong is on the brink of signing for Liverpool in a £25-30m deal.

Meanwhile, Bayer are insisting on a price of at least £100m to sell Wirtz this summer.

