Liverpool survive late scare to beat Wolves and move seven points clear

Liverpool strengthened their Premier League title push by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 - their 16th win from the last 17 top-flight H2Hs.

Owing to a healthy cushion pre-match, Liverpool could probably afford a slip-up in their title quest, but three points were the obvious goal against Wolves.

Advertisement Advertisement

They started brightly in search of those points, working a great sighting of goal within 10 minutes, but former Wolves man Diogo Jota could only volley narrowly wide after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson combined.

The Reds didn’t have to wait too long to eventually take the lead, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, as a miscued Toti Gomes clearance found its way to Luis Díaz who bundled the ball home with his midriff to hand Liverpool the lead.

Díaz was proving to be the thorn in Wolves’ side at Anfield, teeing up Jota in the area, but he was thwarted by a sensational last-ditch Emmanuel Agbadou block.

It was wave after wave of Liverpool attacks throughout the first half and it only seemed a matter of time before they went two goals in front. They duly did shortly before the break, with Mo Salah converting from the penalty spot after José Sá felled the influential Díaz in the area.

Matheus Cunha did at least come close to a response, and while his free-kick looked promising at one point, his effort dropped inches wide.

Wolves had a gilt-edged chance to halve the arrears when Marshall Munetsi raced clear on goal but he was denied by Alisson.

The visitors were almost dealt a harsh footballing lesson too when Alexander-Arnold picked out Salah who slotted home, but the offside flag spared Wolves’ blushes. It was proving to be a busy afternoon for the officials, who were at the centre of controversy once again just before the hour mark.

Simon Hooper pointed to the spot when a wild Agbadou swing was enough to see Jota go to ground in the area, but after being summoned to the pitchside monitor he overturned his initial decision.

Wolves took full advantage of that lifeline too, clawing a goal back when Cunha sensationally bent home in front of the Kop.

It was an uncharacteristically poor second half performance from Arne Slot’s side, who certainly never felt comfortable on their one-goal lead but they did cling on to secure a huge three points in the title race which re-established their seven-point cushion.

Defeat was largely expected for Wolves and it leaves them just above the drop zone.