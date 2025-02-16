Liverpool boss Slot: I always said Wolves were in false position

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists they must be wary facing Vitor Pereira's Wolves today.

Slot insists he always believed Wolves were in a false position as they struggled in the relegation zone.

Writing in his match programme notes today, Slot stated: “Wolves are a team who gave us a very testing afternoon when we met at Molineux earlier this season.

“The first 15 to 20 minutes in particular was a challenging period because they made it difficult for us to control the game and we had to show a lot of patience and work really hard to come away with a positive result.

“I think the way that game went surprised some people because we went into it on top of the Premier League with Wolves at the bottom, but I said at the time that they were clearly in a false position and that the quality they had meant they would not stay there.

“This has turned out to be right with Wolves now out of the relegation zone having picked up a very impressive victory against Aston Villa recently. That result speaks for itself and it is a clear indication that we should expect nothing but another tough game this afternoon.

“I would like to welcome Vitor Pereira and the staff, players and supporters of Wolves to Anfield. Vitor may be a fairly new manager to the Premier League having replaced Gary O’Neil less than two months ago but he has incredible experience having worked in a number of leagues over the last 20 years. As with all managers, I am very much looking forward to meeting him and competing against his team.

“It is a key part of the season for them and of course it is exactly the same for us. The particular challenge for us today is to respond to the Merseyside derby as positively as we can.

“Yes, we can be disappointed by coming as close as we did to getting a win in that game but we have to channel this disappointment in the right way, which means the focus should be on producing an improved performance and nothing else.

“Including today’s fixture, we still have 14 league games left to play with 42 points at stake, which equates to just over one-third of the season remaining. There is so much football to be played and we cannot and will not lose sight of that.

“The big lesson of the Premier League is that in any given fixture it is possible for any team to take points from another team, which means we have to do everything we can to keep our standards high.”