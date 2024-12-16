Liverpool struggling to convince Alexander-Arnold about new contract

Liverpool are struggling to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold about a new contract.

With his deal to expire in June, the England fullback is being linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid next summer.

Marca reports that Alexander-Arnold has now rejected three contract proposals from Liverpool.

However, which club the right-back would prefer to join is not yet clear.

Just last week, Alexander-Arnold said: "I've been at the club for 20 years now, I've signed four or five contract extensions and none of them have been played out publicly - and this one won't be either."

