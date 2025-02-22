Liverpool striker Salah: Man City will always be Man City

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says there'll be no underestimating Manchester City tomorrow.

Liverpool go to the defending champions eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

“It’s going to be tough. We play Man City away so they are always going to be the favourite to win in their home, but we’ll go there and give it a try,” Salah told the club's website.

“City will always be City. They have one of the greatest managers ever and they have great players – they have played at the top level for many years, they won everything in the club. They are always going to be a strong side and they always can win a game at any time.

“So, I think the game is going to be very tough. They have the advantage that they are going to play at home and they have experienced players also, so we just need to stay calm and give it a try.”

Of his current form, Salah insisted: “It’s fun, it’s different but I see it in a different way now. I am more experienced,” Salah replied.

“When you are one of the senior players in the group you have to care not just on the field. In the past, when I came here in the first year, I probably was thinking just about the field and playing, and not about the players.

“But now, for example, I was downstairs early and Virgil (van Dijk) came in second and we were just talking about the result (against Villa), that we are not happy and what we can improve and what we can change. So, things change with time.

“I do work on my body almost every day and I also work mentally, to stay focused and stay calm.”