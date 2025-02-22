Man City boss Guardiola: I'm not going to play your game

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to bite during Friday's preview for their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

City sit fourth, with Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table by eight points.

Guardiola was asked: which Liverpool is better: Arne Slot's or Jürgen Klopp's?

"I'm not going to answer that question.

"I have a lot of respect for Jürgen, I know where you want me to go and I'm not going to play your game."

The Catalan added, "We can compete against any team. The Premier League is extremely important for us and we have played very good games in the League."