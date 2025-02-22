Man City boss Guardiola admits Stones potentially facing surgery

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's unsure if Erling Haaland will make Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

Guardiola also confirmed John Stones could need surgery due to a thigh injury.

"Don’t know yet. Tomorrow we will know,” Guardiola said of Haaland on Friday.

“It’s better to have Erling on the pitch.

“Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously with Erling we are better.”

On Stones, he added: “He is injured - a difficult one. In the next days we will know if he needs surgery or not. It’s the front, his thigh."