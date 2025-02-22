Man City boss Guardiola: Salah vs Marmoush?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

City face Salah and Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Salah and fellow Egyptian, City striker Omar Marmoush, will face-off on the day.

Guardiola said, "He has already done excellent things for many years in the most difficult league in the world, and now Omar Marmoush is coming here to prove his worth.

"Omar has done incredible things in Germany, his performance will determine the level."