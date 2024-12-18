Liverpool step up interest in Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Liverpool are said to be assessing a Bayer Leverkusen star for a summer move.

The Reds are keeping a very close eye on one of Xabi Alonso's star players in Jeremie Frimpong.

Per The Sun, there is a fear within Anfield that Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to Real Madrid in the summer.

The right-back will be a free agent and can sign for any team, even as early as January.

Frimpong would be seen as the ideal player to come in and replace Alexander-Arnold.

Manager Arne Slot will want a similarly attack minded and creative right-back for his squad next season.

