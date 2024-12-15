Borussia Dortmund striker Adeyemi signs with agent close to Chelsea

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi has changed agents.

Amid talk of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, the Germany international has made a decision to sign with Ali Barat of Epic Sports, just weeks ahead of the January market.

 The agent, coincidentally, represents other players such as Nicolas Jackson and enjoys excellent ties with Chelsea and co-owner Behdad Eghbali, says Sky Deutschland

This season, Adeyemi has played eight matches and scored five goals with as many assists.

His contract with Dortmund runs to 2027.

 

Premier LeagueAdeyemi KarimDortmundChelseaLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
