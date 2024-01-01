Liverpool star Elliott out for up to six weeks after suffering fractured foot injury

Liverpool star Elliott out for up to six weeks after fractured foot

Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott for up to six weeks after he suffered a fractured foot on England Under-21s duty last week.

The Reds medical team has now revealed Elliott to have sustained a fracture which will leave him sidelined for at least the next month and absent from the squad that desperately needs him.

This desperation comes after the team faces seven games in the next 30 days which means squad rotation is vital to success and keeping stamina up.

Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield on October 20th which is likely to be Elliott’s return date but he is set to miss games against Bournemouth, AC Milan, Bologna, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old is yet to start a game so far this term and was probably waiting for his chance to prove himself under new manager Arne Slot - which he will have to wait another month for.

Elliott now faces a number of weeks on the treatment table in which he can only watch as Liverpool endure a mass of games without him.