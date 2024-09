Kelleher frustrated staying with Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher is frustrated at Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was expected to leave Anfield last summer as he sought first team football.

But the market shut with him still a Liverpool player, a situation that has left him frustrated.

Transfer reporter Graeme Baily states Kelleher wanted to leave before last week's deadline.

Nottingham Forest had an offer rejected, with Southampton and Wolves also making enquiries.