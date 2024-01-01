Bayer Leverkusen move for Liverpool youngster Morton

Bayer Leverkusen are said to be in the market for a Premier League loanee.
The Bundesliga winners are pushing to sign Tyler Morton on loan.
Per The Times, Leverkusen are seeking a deal with Liverpool for the midfielder.
The Reds have not made a final decision about whether they will be retaining or loaning Morton.
He has been linked to RB Leipzig, while a permanent exit is also not impossible.
Liverpool do value Morton, who is not in their immediate first team plans, at £20 million.