Liverpool sporting director "doesn’t have is any sense of empathy" in Salah contract deal

Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga’s agent has spoken about negotiating with sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Dutchman, formerly an Everton player, joined the Reds coaching staff under Arne Slot this summer.

His agent Rob Jansen has spoken about what it is like to talk with Hughes and how this may be impacting the Mohamed Salah contract talks.

"He's new to the club and one thing Richard Hughes doesn’t have is any sense of empathy. Zero," he said on the Kieft Jansen Egmond Gijp podcast, quoted by Soccer News. 

“He’s a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for Heitinga.

"There’s zero feelings in him. That may well be the reason. 

“Especially with a player like Salah, who has emotion, has a different culture and is sensitive to warmth."

