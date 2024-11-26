Aldridge stunned by Salah's Liverpool claims: Scary!

Liverpool hero John Aldridge is baffled by the club not moving to secure Mohamed Salah to a new contract.

The Egyptian great has revealed he's not heard from Liverpool management about new contract talks as his current deal runs down this season.

Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "Mohamed Salah’s contract situation is scary now. What’s the plan? He’s come out and said he’s not had an offer, said he’s disappointed, and it’s scary.

"You would have expected all three players to have been in negotiations a long time ago. They must have a plan but you don’t want to upset the players or their agents, especially considering what Mo has been doing for us this year. All three of them, really.

"I find it a bit worrying, it’s concerning. I think every fan will read Mo’s comments and be concerned. It’s maybe a little bit cryptic - we know he can talk to overseas clubs soon - but what does it mean? It doesn’t look great on the club, not at all.

"You look at his stats, it’s just frightening. It’s frighteningly good, and what he’s doing this year, getting all these assists and goals, maybe he thinks he has a point to prove to the owners.

"He’s still relatively young in football terms. He’s upped the ante from last year, to show the club and other teams that might want him, he’s still as good as ever.

"He’s got to keep playing at the top-level. Don’t go to Saudi Arabia until you’re actually Ronaldo’s age. He’s as fit as Ronaldo. As long as he stays away from injuries, don’t go there until you’re 36 or 37."

