Liverpool signing Kerkez admits studying Reds legend Riise growing up

Milos Kerkez admits he grew up in Hungary studying the game of Liverpool hero John Arne Riise.

Kerkez completed a move from Bournemouth to Liverpool on Thursday.

Asked about whether he followed the Reds when growing up, the 21 year-old recalled to Liverpoolfc.com: "Obviously I watched a lot.

"I'm 21, so I started to watch when I was 13, 14 and to be really into Liverpool. Obviously I remember a lot of legends, let's say obviously in the left-back I watched a lot of clips of John Arne Riise. And (Andrew) Robertson also I love a lot – I watched a lot of videos and games of him. For me, like I say, it's a real honour, a real privilege to come here and be a Liverpool player now. I just want to get going.

"I watched a lot of videos and he (Riise) was also a machine player. Same for Robertson – I love him a lot. I'm still young, I want to learn a lot and improve and hopefully get on their level one day."

Bournemouth good launching pad

Kerkez feels ready for Liverpool after two seasons in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

He said, "For me it's important. The first year was important for me to take in how the Premier League is. The intensity, the players, the training – everything that you just need to do to be consistent on this level – nutrition and all that stuff.

"That year I took a lot in. Last year I also learned and improved a lot. Like I say, now that you come to the biggest club, you know you have to work hard and everyone is going to help you to get on the high level and to reach your potential. "