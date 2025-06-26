DONE DEAL: Liverpool complete the signing of Bournemouth star Kerkez

Liverpool have now signed Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as their huge summer spending continues.

The Reds agreed a £40million deal with Bournemouth last week and after completing his medical, he has now signed a five year deal with the club. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com in an exclusive first interview, he expressed his excitement in making the move where he will join compatriots Dominik Szoboszlai and fellow new signing Ármin Pécsi.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm really happy.

"It's a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, (the) biggest club in England. I'm just really, really happy and excited.

"After this, I'll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can't really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season."

Bringing in Kerkez boosts their summer spending past £200M after already buying Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for a whopping £145.5m combined. The Hungarian international will compete with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas for his position as fullback in what will be an interesting position to focus on for manager Arne Slot.

The 21 year old startedall 38 matches and contributing six assists and two goals for the Cherries last season and has been a target for the club for a number of months. His move to Merseyside was no secret with even his father leaking that the move was happening but now it is confirmed Liverpool’s defence looks stronger than ever despite the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarrell Quansah.