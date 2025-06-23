Bournemouth fullback Kerkez's Liverpool medical scheduled
Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez is set for a medical with Liverpool on Tuesday.
The Daily Echo says Kerkez has agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool, while a fee of £40m has also been settled.
The 21 year-old will become the fifth most expensive left-back in football.
The Hungary international has met with Liverpool's Serbian supporters branch and posed for a picture with the group's flag.
Bournemouth have already signed Kerkez's replacement, with Adrien Truffert arriving last week from Rennes for €17m.