Bournemouth fullback Kerkez's Liverpool medical scheduled

Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez is set for a medical with Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Daily Echo says Kerkez has agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool, while a fee of £40m has also been settled.

The 21 year-old will become the fifth most expensive left-back in football.

The Hungary international has met with Liverpool's Serbian supporters branch and posed for a picture with the group's flag.

Bournemouth have already signed Kerkez's replacement, with Adrien Truffert arriving last week from Rennes for €17m.