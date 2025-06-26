Milos Kerkez opens up on Liverpool move: I think it should be every kid's dream

Liverpool signing Milos Kerkez has opened up on his move to the club this summer and why he chose the Reds over every other side.

Liverpool completed the signing of Kerkez from the Cherries in a deal worth £40M as manager Arne Slot build a team fit to challenge for the Premier League title once again. The Hungary international follows the arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and goalkeepers Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia and Giorgi Mamardashvili in what is a huge squad overhaul ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kerkez becomes the third Hungarian on Liverpool’s books, along with Dominik Szoboszlai and goalkeeper Armin Pecsi as he begins to settle into the side who begin their preseason next month. Speaking to the club website, Kerkez was asked about the anticipation of becoming a Liverpool player.

“You know you can't have much peace because you know it's Liverpool and you want to be a Liverpool player. I think it should be every kid's dream. I was just waiting nearly every day, 'What is happening?' and wanted my dad to tell me. A couple of days ago, a week ago, he told me it's falling good and that we are flying here this week. (I'm) really, really happy.”

He also spoke on sporting director Richard Hughes and his influence in joining the side over any other club.

“Definitely a big part. As everyone knows, he brought me to Bournemouth and was (a) big part why I came to Bournemouth. Obviously also (important) is the gaffer – I also had talks with him. I really knew when I talked to him and Richard that this is it for me, so that was my decision.

"For me, there were no second doubts then that I want to go somewhere else. It was always Liverpool.”

Finally, he opened up on learning from players who have lifted so much silverware including Andrew Robertson who he will fight with for his position in the side.

“Yeah, really excited, like I say. I had a conversation with my brothers and we always say that, also for me personally, Robbo is the best left-back that played in the Premier League, for me, and my brothers agree on that also.

“So, to come and to be next to such a player who has so much experience, played so many years on a high level, won the Champions League and everything, it's important for me. Like I said, all the guys are good and they're all going to help me to reach a higher potential. I'm looking forward to it.”