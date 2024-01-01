Liverpool signing Chiesa explains departure to Juventus fans

Liverpool signing Fede Chiesa has posted a farewell and explanation for his departure from Juventus.

Chiesa signed for the Reds earlier today in a £12.5m deal.

Before inking his Liverpool contract, Chiesa posted to social media a farewell to Juve: “It’s time to end this journey with you, black and white fans.

“I would like to dedicate a few words to thank you for the great affection you have always shown me, affection that I will always carry in my heart.

“I have grown with you and with Juventus, both as a man and as a football player. You have supported me in good times and in difficult times, and for this I will always be grateful to you.

“Over the past four years I have had the opportunity to work with players, staff and coaches of the highest level.

“You have been like a family to me and, even in the most complicated moments, you have helped me get back up. I will always carry with me the joyful memories that we shared.

“Now, while saying goodbye, I would like to clarify the issue of the renewal. I have never received any offer of renewal from Juventus and, consequently, there has never been a request from me or my entourage regarding an increase or a reduction in my salary.

“I was informed that I would not be part of the project even before the start of training with the team.

“I thank you once again for your constant support. Thank you, Juventus. Until the end.”