Liverpool set to sign Valencia keeper as future replacement for Alisson

Liverpool are set to seal a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in Spain.

The Reds are going to pay a big fee for the Georgian, but then loan the goalkeeper back to Valencia for the season.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have come to an agreement about the shot stopper.

Mamardashvili is a surprise first signing for new boss Arne Slot, given they have Alisson Becker in goal.

However, the Reds believe that Mamardashvili is one for the future, which is why they are acting now.

The initial plan had been to loan him out to a Premier League team, but Valencia have retained him for another year.