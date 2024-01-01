Valencia coach Baraja: Guerra and Mamardashvili ready for Barcelona

Tribal Football
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez ready for Alaves: But we need to sell

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says he's still counting on Giorgi Mamardashvili this season.

Valencia open the new LaLiga season against Barcelona with their goalkeeper being linked with Liverpool.

Baraja said, “It's very simple. He is our player and as long as there is no other different situation I am not going to evaluate anything. I'm not going to go into hypotheses. Giorgi is a Valencia player and is ready to participate. 

"When the market is open, clubs buy players, transfer... I am focused on tomorrow's game, he is here, he is prepared to participate. 

“We cannot talk about situations that have not yet occurred.

“Giorgi has a contract and until there is an offer or no contract signing, he is one more. He has the head to compete. And Javi Guerra the same. The club reached an agreement with another club and then the situation fell apart. He will want to give his all for Valencia. 

"My players don't give us any doubts."

