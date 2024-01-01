Liverpool in advanced Valencia talks over Mamardashvili deal

Tribal Football
Liverpool are closing on a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgia international is also wanted by Bournemouth, but a deal is close between Los Che and Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move to Liverpool for June 2025 now getting close, advancing to final stages!

"Liverpool and Valencia in contact to agree on add-ons structure, package over €30m.

"Mamardashvili would stay at Valencia on loan one season." 

