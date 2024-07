Newcastle face Liverpool competition for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili

Premier League interest is growing in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgia international is a target for Newcastle United, which have opened talks with Los Che this month for the shot-stopper.

But Newcastle won't get a clear run at Mamardashvili.

Marca says Liverpool are also keen as they see Mamardashvili as a replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher is expected to leave Anfield this summer.