Lille striker David alerts Barcelona leaving Prem clubs disappointed

Lille striker Jonathan David has played down the prospect of moving to England this summer.

Off contract in June, the Canada international has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, David told It's Called Soccer: "I think I can adapt to every league. Every league has its differences.

"The Premier League is a lot faster and more physical than all of the other leagues. But for me, I grew up watching a lot of LaLiga and for me, that would be my preferred league.

"That is the league that I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there."

David has been linked with Barcelona, with his Bosman status attractive to the Blaugrana given their financial issues.