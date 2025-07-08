Liverpool set asking price for Darwin Nunez as Napoli launch €55m bid

Napoli have reportedly made a bid for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as the club negotiate a sale this summer.

The 25-year-old bagged five goals and three assists in the Premier League last season in another disappointing season for the striker who has never really found his footing on Merseyside. It is no secret that the club are open to selling the Uruguayan this summer as they seek to claw back the £85M they paid for him 3 years ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio the Reds have told Napoli that their asking price for Nunez is £43.2m plus £4.3m in bonuses. Other reports from Standard Sport suggest that Napoli have submitted a bid for Nunez as they seek to meet that asking price.

However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that offer will not be accepted and has revealed that the asking price is much higher than expected.

“€50 million was never going to be enough for Liverpool,” Romano explained on YouTube.

“But in the next days, in the next two weeks, Napoli are expected to try again for Darwin. He remains their top target.”

If Nunez were to complete a move to Napoli he would link up with a number of ex-Premier League stars including Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, ex-Chelsea star Billy Gilmour and of course former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bryune.

However, Liverpool are reluctant to lose Nunez for less than €60M and a deal may not be reached between the two sides before the season begins, leaving Nunez to fight for his place under manager Arne Slot who would likely rather see him leave despite taking a financial hit.