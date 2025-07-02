Napoli make Darwin Nunez transfer decision after agent meeting

Napoli have made their final decision regarding a potential move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after a meeting with the player's agent.

Nunez, 26, is widely expected to leave Liverpool this summer after falling out of favour under new manager Arne Slot.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli aren’t worried about his goalscoring woes and are ready to go all out in their pursuit to sign him.

Antonio Conte is looking to build upon their remarkable Serie A winning season and his keen on adding Nunez to his attacking line-up.

The club decided to pursue the deal following a meeting between club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and Nunez's agent Fali Ramadani.