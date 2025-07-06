West Ham make cash offer for Parma keeper Suzuki

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham have failed with an offer for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

After an impressive first season in Serie A last term, the Japan international's impact has brought him to the interest of major clubs across Europe.

TMW says West Ham have come forward and made an offer of €25m for Suzuki - but it was immediately rejected by the Ducali.

In recent weeks, Manchester United and Chelsea had also made enquiries, while Napoli are also interested.

Parma are prepared to sell, but only for a major fee. With Suzuki under contract until 2029, the Serie A outfit are in a good position in terms of negotiations.

