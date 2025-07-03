De Laurentiis takes charge of Napoli negotiations for Liverpool striker Nunez

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has joined negotiations for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

De Laurentiis has decided to make a personal intervention in talks, with the two clubs still some way from reaching common ground over a fee.

Napoli are offering €43m for Nunez, with Liverpool holding out for €60m, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Brokering the deal as an intermediary is agent Fali Ramadani.

For his part, Uruguay international Nunez is keen on the move and has already told friends he hopes to see the transfer soon settled.