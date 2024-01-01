Liverpool selling youngster to Portsmouth

Liverpool have finalised yet another sale as they trim their squad this summer.

The Reds, who have not given manager Arne Slot a new first team player, are busy selling youngsters.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per David Lynch, Portsmouth are said to have agreed a £300,000 transfer fee for Harvey Blair.

The 20-year-old is set to sign for the Championship club after he completes his medical.

Blair did manage one senior appearance for the Reds in the EFL Cup fourth round against Preston.

However, the winger has been playing for the Under-21s for most of his time at the club.