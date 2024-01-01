DONE DEAL: Bournemouth land Portsmouth whizkid Mottoh

Bournemouth have signed Portsmouth attacker Koby Mottoh.

The 17 year-old is a former Arsenal junior, having spent seven years at the Hale End academy.

Mottoh told the Bournemouth website: “Signing my first professional contract is a very proud moment for me and my family.

“I just want to get straight into work and this is just the start of what I hope will be a long career for me. I’m very familiar with the club, staff and players so I think I’ll settle in really well.

“I had a chat with Christian Saydee before I came here and he gave me some very positive feedback about the club.”

Mottoh five first-team appearances for Pompey in 2023/24, the first three of which came when he was just 16.