Liverpool see Ajax prospect as potential TAA replacement

Ajax star Devyne Rensch has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

The Reds are likely to be in the market for a right-back in the near future, with Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract in the summer.

With the English star linked with a move to Real Madrid, Rensch may be his replacement.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Liverpool and several other top teams are chasing the talent.

Rensch is a mainstay in the team and has played 147 times for Ajax already.

He is only 21, but is already seen as one of the top young defenders in Europe.

