Liverpool rival Newcastle for Southampton whiz Dibling

Liverpool face serious competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for a transfer target.

The Reds are hoping to bring in Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling to the club this winter or next summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Sun, there are several top teams chasing after Dibling due to his emergence this season.

The talented teenager has been one of the most impressive players for the newly promoted Saints.

Hte source states that both Newcastle and the Reds are keen to put in a bid for his signature.

Dibling may be a lot more likely to leave if the St. Mary’s Stadium club are relegated at the end of the term.