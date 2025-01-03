Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Liverpool rival Newcastle for Southampton whiz Dibling

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool rival Newcastle for Southampton whiz Dibling
Liverpool rival Newcastle for Southampton whiz DiblingAction Plus
Liverpool face serious competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle  United for a transfer target.

The Reds are hoping to bring in Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling to the club this winter or next summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Sun, there are several top teams chasing after Dibling due to his emergence this season.

The talented teenager has been one of the most impressive players for the newly promoted Saints.

Hte source states that both Newcastle and the Reds are keen to put in a bid for his signature.

Dibling may be a lot more likely to leave if the St. Mary’s Stadium club are relegated at the end of the term.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolNewcastle UtdSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle line up offers for McAtee and Dibling
Liverpool see Newcastle's Isak as the perfect Nunez replacement
Gordon adamant about Newcastle future