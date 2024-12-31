Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Galatasaray star Yilmaz linked with Forest move this January in dream move
Galatasaray star Yilmaz linked with Forest move this January in dream move
Galatasaray attacker Baris Yilmaz may yet earn a Premier League move this winter.

The forward is being linked to big spending minnows Nottingham Forest in January.

The Evangelos Marinakis-owned club are pushing for a top four league finish.

Per Turkish publication Star, the Reds are ready to put in a bid to sign Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old is said to be closing in on a dream move to England, as wages are not an issue.

A potential fee of around €20M is being mooted, as Galatasaray do not want to lose their star attacker.

