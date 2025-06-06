Liverpool REJECT Barcelona approach for Diaz

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Barcelona for Luis Diaz.

Barca have been refused permission by Liverpool to open talks with Diaz, reports BBC Sport.

Liverpool have informed Barca that the Colombia international is not for sale this summer.

For Diaz, 28, he insists he won't agitate for a move away. He said from Colombia's training camp: "I'm very happy at Liverpool - I've always said so. They've welcomed me very well.

"The transfer market is opening, and we're trying to arrange what's best for us. I'm waiting to see what happens.

"If Liverpool gives us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I'll be happy. It all depends on them. I'm here to decide and see what's best for us and the future."

Diaz has a deal with Liverpool to 2027.