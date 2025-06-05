Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Chelsea new boy Liam Delap explains Man United snub
PSG enter talks with Bournemouth defender as Liverpool are close to snapping up Kerkez

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Real Madrid? I don't think Xabi rates me!

Carlos Volcano
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Real Madrid? I don't think Xabi rates me!
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Real Madrid? I don't think Xabi rates me!Action Plus
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Henrik Larsson has joked about interest from Real Madrid.

The Sweden international has been linked with Europe's biggest clubs this summer, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Larsson has also been mentioned a target for Real Madrid, though he insists he's not getting carried away.

"Of course I have heard a lot about this topic," he said, before adding: "I feel that these rumours of me standing out in some big one have followed me since I was 16 or 17 years old and when I started to stand out.

"Now it's a bit similar, although now it's about bigger clubs and a little more important things. I face it a little the same way as before."

As for Real Madrid's interest, Larsson joked about fluffing an audition in front of their new coach Xabi Alonso.

He added, "In one of the matches we lost 5-0 (against Xabi's Bayer Leverkusen). They replaced me at the break, so I don't think Alonso likes me!"

Mentions
LaLigaLarsson HenrikReal MadridEintracht FrankfurtBarcelonaLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chief Deco: We know Real Madrid want to improve
Nagelsmann weighs into Wirtz future as Liverpool, Real Madrid do battle
Wirtz calls directly Bayern Munich coach Kompany