Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Willem II hold off Telstar to reach relegation final
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move

Milos Kerkez drops major Liverpool transfer hint

Alex Roberts
Milos Kerkez drops major Liverpool transfer hint
Milos Kerkez drops major Liverpool transfer hintHunt/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has dropped a major hint regarding his future, saying Liverpool speculation is 'Fuel that drives me forward.'

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old Bournemouth left-back and he has done little to shut down any links.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kerkez’s fine performances for Andoni Iraola’s side have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Speaking to Nemzeti Sport, the Hungary international admitted speculation over a move to the Premier League champions is ‘fuel that drives me forward.’

Kerkez said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news. I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. 

“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't boost my ego either. It teaches me humility and motivates me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKerkez MilosLiverpoolBournemouthFootball Transfers