Milos Kerkez drops major Liverpool transfer hint

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has dropped a major hint regarding his future, saying Liverpool speculation is 'Fuel that drives me forward.'

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old Bournemouth left-back and he has done little to shut down any links.

Kerkez’s fine performances for Andoni Iraola’s side have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Speaking to Nemzeti Sport, the Hungary international admitted speculation over a move to the Premier League champions is ‘fuel that drives me forward.’

Kerkez said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news. I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.

“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't boost my ego either. It teaches me humility and motivates me."