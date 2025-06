Rennes centre back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has been scouted by Newcastle United.

The Daily Mail says Toon scouts have been impressed by the Morocco U20 international.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 19 year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ligue 2 Amiens.

Boudlal is yet to make his debut for Rennes, but is regarded highly inside French football.

The defender's deal with Rennes runs to 2028.