Liverpool raid Man City for talented defender who "can't wait to get started at the club"

Liverpool have now completed a deal to snatch young center-back Lucas Clarke from rivals Manchester City this week.

The 16-year-old defender has been poached and will join the Liverpool academy which has seen a number of talents come in through the same method including Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster took to his own Instagram profile to celebrate the transfer as he committed his future to the Reds.

"Delighted to have signed for Liverpool FC. Can’t wait to get started."

Clarke also follows in the footsteps of the likes of Ben Doak, James McConnell and Trey Nyoni who have made the move to Merseyside as he joins an academy regarded as one of the finest in the country to continue his development.