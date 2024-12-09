Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Liverpool's Doak delighted with Middlesbrough loan under Man Utd legend Carrick

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool's Doak delighted with Middlesbrough loan under Man Utd legend Carrick
Liverpool's Doak delighted with Middlesbrough loan under Man Utd legend CarrickAction Plus
Liverpool loan star Ben Doak has made clear that he feels he is at the right place at Middlesbrough.

The youngster has been on loan at the Riverside club for the first half of this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While his deal is through to the end of the season, Doak can be recalled by the Anfield side.

Asked by Sky Sports if he wanted to stay at the team managed by Manchester United legend Michael Carrick, Doak stated: “Yeah, without a doubt. 

“I think we play some of the best football in the league and I think a lot of that comes down the right-hand side. 

“I think it suits me really well and I’ve got a great group of lads around me - a lot of talented footballers."

 

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>

Mentions
Doak BenCarrick MichaelLiverpoolMiddlesbroughManchester UnitedPremier LeagueChampionship
Related Articles
FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs
Middlesbrough boss Carrick: Why Sir Alex so good at Man Utd
Middlesbrough boss Carrick: Doak thriving here