Middlesbrough boss Carrick confident keeping Doak

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has no concerns about Ben Doak this week.

The winger is on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season and has been in fine form.

However, the Reds do have a clause that allows them to terminate the loan in January.

Asked about the situation, Carrick stated: "I’m quite calm about it to be honest. No drama. I think we are calm. There are loads of things, ifs and buts and changes in football - that’s transfer windows. I’ve said it to you enough times, but I’m really calm about it to be honest.

"I’m happy with the way that things are going and we’ll take what comes next and deal with it. Ben’s happy, we’re happy, he’s in a good place.

"You can see in his body language and demeanour he’s happy. He keeps working hard and he’s enjoying it here and it’s been effective for us. As long as that carries on then we’re all good."