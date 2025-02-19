Diaz eager to see off contract trio ink new Liverpool deals

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forward Luis Díaz is eager to see Mohamed Salah extend his Liverpool contract.

With Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts ticking down towards June, losing any one for free would be a nightmare for fans.

Still, Díaz remains focused on the present as Liverpool chase an end-of-season treble, cherishing his three years with the Egyptian ace despite the looming possibility of Salah’s departure.

"I've said it before. They are super important for us," Diaz recently told Telemundo

"It's up to the club, but hopefully they'll stay because what they bring to the team is impressive. What they have done, what they have won.

"They don't settle for little. Mo is a player who is always trying to improve, he is always assisting and scoring, and he's happy. He's trying to give his best to the team. Whether they leave on a high note or stay to make history, I'm glad to be sharing these moments with them."

