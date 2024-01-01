Liverpool ponder meeting buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Tribal Football
Liverpool are considering meeting the buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams has been one of the stars of the Euros as he's helped Spain reach the semifinals.

It's been revealed his contract carries a €58m buyout clause and Liverpool are weighing up triggering it.

Williams favours a move to Barcelona, however the Catalans lack the spending power to rival Liverpool for the winger.

For their part, Athletic hope to keep hold of Williams and will not consider any type of sale negotiations.

