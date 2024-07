New Barcelona coach Flick puts brakes on Diaz push as he prefers...

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is unsure about a move for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz.

Barcelona have been in talks with Diaz's agents about a move to Spain this summer.

However, new coach Flick rates Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as the better option.

Spain international Williams is also a target for the Catalans.

Diaz, meanwhile, has a £60m buyout clause in his contract.