Barcelona, Arsenal target Williams cools Athletic Bilbao exit talk

Nico Williams insists he's in no rush to leave Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool are all keen on the Spain international.

But Williams said from Spain's Euros camp: “It's hard to deal with, because everyone is constantly asking you what you're going to do with your future.

“I'm a 21-year-old kid who just wants to play football.

“I have already said that Athletic is my home. I only recently renewed. I am very happy.

“(Inaki) has already experienced it. He had his moment many years ago with rumors from the outside. He knows what it’s like, he knows how you suffer and he knows what has to be done.”