Liverpool plan move for Lanus left-back Soler

Liverpool are planning a move for Lanus left-back Julio Soler.

The youngster has impressed at the Olympics this summer with Argentina.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool have been watching Soler and see him as ideal cover for Andrew Robertson at left-back, says The Sun.

Soler plays in a similar attacking style to the Scot.

The 19 year-old is rated at €15-20m by Lanus.